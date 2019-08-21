[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir shines once again with latest AGT performance

In June, the Ndlovu Youth Choir hailing all the way from Limpopo blew America and the world away with their audition at America's Got Talent. And in July they made it through to the next round - the live shows!

Now they have wowed audiences again with a gorgeous rendition U2's Beautiful Day at America's Got Talent quarter-finals performed on Tuesday night.

Incredible! We can't believe we performed live in front of America on @AGT! Thank you all for your support and now we need a favour. Help us continue our journey. Vote for us here: https://t.co/5uufvvIQm4#AGT pic.twitter.com/tMPAulaEUG — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 21, 2019

RELATED: SA youth choir shines on America's Got Talent with 'My African Dream'

RELATED: Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir headed for AGT's live shows!

Watch below and feel proud Mzansi: