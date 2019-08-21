Yesterday at the Mahala View Lodge near Cullinan in Pretoria a 70-year-old man was killed by a lion belonging to him.

Leon Van Biljon was apparently tending to the lions' fence in their enclosure when he was attacked.

A number of lions were shot dead by staff members.

Kieno Kammies talks to Best Care paramedics spokesperson Xander Loubser who took the call for help.

He says it was difficult for paramedics to approach the scene not knowing if the victim was alive. The cell phone signal on the scene was also poor.

Best care received the initial call around 12.30 pm, says Loubser.

I was with the caller on the line and he said he could see the patient...he said the patient is still inaccessible and there is a lion on the loose. Xander Loubser, Spokesperson - Best Care Paramedics

He says staff had shot and killed two lions already at that stage.

He was then informed that a third lion and reached the patient, who was dead.

The victim was described as having received extensive open wounds.

