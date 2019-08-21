'We awarded tender based on legal advice,' says SABC interim board member
Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) interim board member Mathatha Tsedu says the board had to make a decision to award the security tender to Mafoko Security Company based on legal advice.
Tsedu is responding to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report which made damning findings on the rewarding of the security tender on Monday.
RELATED: SIU to recover R21.7 million from Hlaudi Motsoeneng on behalf of SABC
Mathatha Tsedu tells to Bongani Bingwa that when the interim board was appointed at the public broadcaster in April, the process around the security tender had already been concluded.
The board was presented with a recommendation to implement. Just before we went into the meeting, the chair of the board was approached by a staff member who indicated that the process was subverted by senior officials in a very fundamental way.Mathatha Tsedu, Member - SABC interim board
Tsedu insists the board wanted to cancel the tender process but was advised that it could not do so as the company that had been providing security's contract had expired and this process was not able to be stopped. The legal advice was therefore to award the tender.
We chose to go with the second company that had tendered, to ensure that the security of the broadcaster is assured.Mathatha Tsedu, Member - SABC interim board
The SIU report stated that the interim board failed to act in the interest of the public broadcaster by overruling its own supply chain processes, but Tsedu disagrees.
As the interim board, we said in our statement that we are perplexed at how the SIU can reach the kind of conclusions where they say we must now be declared delinquent directors.Mathatha Tsedu, Member - SABC interim board
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We awarded tender based on legal advice,' says SABC interim board member
