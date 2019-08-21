To get her money's worth, woman wears her wedding dress for entire year

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

To get her money's worth, woman wears her wedding dress for the entire year

When women get married, the wedding dress is one of the most important things they look forward to wearing, and the dress is often worn once.

However, Dawn Winfield-Hunt decided that she could change this trend and wear her dress more than once.

Winfield-Hunt also wore her dress to a concert and while she did housework like vacuuming.

