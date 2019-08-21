Zondo Commission a 'victory' for South Africans, says analyst

It's been a year since the start of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The commission was established to inquire, investigate and make recommendations into allegations of state capture, corruption, and fraud in the public sector.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Ralph Mathekga on the work of the commission to date.

If you look at the struggle that has been waged just to get the commission established.... for me it is already a victory. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Mathekga says the commission has achieved a lot in the past year, despite no arrests being made.

For me, the issue of people getting arrested is a cherry on top, but I would not say the commission has not succeded if people do not get jailed... Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

He further says deputy chief justice Zondo has managed to keep calm in the midst of attacks on the commission.

There are still some people in our society who have ill-thoughts about this commission and there are people who are still set to undermine this commission. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

