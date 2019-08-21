High Court sets aside arms deal inquiry findings

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside the report and findings of the Seriti Commission of Inquiry which investigated the arms deal.

In his ruling, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said the commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, failed to comprehensively investigate the arms deal as it had been mandated to do.

Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign brought an application to have the commission of inquiry into the arms deal reviewed and set aside.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Corruption Watch attorney Tara Davis.

We are incredibly excited about the ruling. Tara Davis, Attorney - Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch hasn't called for another commission of inquiry to be appointed, she says.

It happened in the late 90s so already it has been 22 years and evidence goes missing and things happen in that space of time. So we are looking now at the NPA to do what is in their mandate. Tara Davis, Attorney - Corruption Watch

Arms deal activist and author Andrew Feinstein says the judgment is an important one for the South African judiciary.

What the full bench at the High Court is saying is that you cannot as a judge or as a judicial commission of inquiry attempt to cover-up corruption carried out on behalf of the South African state. Andrew Feinstein, author and arms deal activist

It is also very important because it means Jacob Zuma and others are unable to use the very flawed report of the commission in their legal defence. Andrew Feinstein, author and arms deal activist

