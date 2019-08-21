Autopsy report confirms Selahle died of unnatural causes in police custody

The family and friends of a Johannesburg man who died in police custody say they are seeking justice.

35-year-old Tshegofatso Selahle died while in police custody on Sunday after being arrested by JMPD officers for allegedly skipping a robot the previous night on William Nicol and Sandton Drive.

The police say he was violent and resisted arrest, forcing them to call for backup, however, Selahle's family is disputing this.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing his death.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Selahle's sister Letsoba Selahle and JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

The family is very devastated. For the most part, we are still in a state of disbelief and we are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The autopsy report confirms that he died of unnatural causes due to physical injuries that he may have sustained. Letsoba Selahle, Tshegofatso Selahle's sister

Selahle says they are not sure how those injuries were sustained and this adds to the pain that the family is going through.

We just want to understand what happened in those last moments of his life and why he had to die, as he was unarmed. Letsoba Selahle, Tshegofatso Selahle's sister

Minaar extends the JMPD's deepest condolences to the family.

What happened early Sunday morning, was a situation where officers on duty wanted to stop a motorist for disregarding a red light. It is unfortunate that the young driver then died after the officer had placed him under arrest. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - JMPD

The situation is under investigation internally as well as by Ipid, he says.

Minaar says the deceased was placed in the police van without any physical injuries.

The officers had taken him out of the van because he said he was struggling to breathe and the officers called for an ambulance for an injury the officers could not see. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - JMPD

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, the law will have to take its course, Minaar adds.

Listen below to the full interview:

