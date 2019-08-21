The latest South African Citizen Surveys (Sacs) show a steady decline in the favourability ratings of several prominent figures.

Notably, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who has dipped in favourability by 5% from a high of 30%.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Citizen Surveys Strategic research director Reza Omar.

What we observed over a period of two years is the favourability rise of Julius Malema from 19% all the way to 30%. But in the last six months, it has dropped from 30% to 25%. Reza Omar, Strategic research director - Citizen Surveys

Meanwhile, things are looking up for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The converse happened with President Ramaphosa, where last year only 55% of South Africans were favourable to him but then it climbed to 62%. Reza Omar, Strategic research director - Citizen Surveys

And what of Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane?

Mmusi Maimane has been flat for a very long time. He hasn't moved from 28%. Reza Omar, Strategic research director - Citizen Surveys

The survey also showed a dip in the favourability ratings of Finance minister Tito Mboweni by 6%, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to 25%.

Find out more here:

This article first appeared on 702 : Malema, Mboweni and Magashule less popular since elections