[LISTEN] How tech advancements are affecting the older generation

Technology is taking over our day to day lives.

Bank statements now being emailed, goods bought online and now Telkom’s landline phones are being scrapped and replaced by a SIM-based service.

This fast-paced move in technology is making it difficult for the elderly and those without techno-literacy to live cope for day to day life.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Tech Central writer Andrew Fraser.

There is a massive population that does not have basic literacy expecting them to have techno- literacy is expecting a bit much. If all your services are all online, it becomes impossible for those people to access those services. Andrew Fraser, Writer - Tech Central

When we are talking about older people, change is difficult no matter what age you are and you find it more difficult to learn new skills. Andrew Fraser, Writer - Tech Central

I think service providers should be required to offer alternatives and the alternatives should not be at additional costs. Andrew Fraser, Writer - Tech Central

Listen to callers had to share about the matter: