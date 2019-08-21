Dozens of families evicted from Kraaifontein farm

More than 300 people, including pensioners, women, and children, have been evicted from a farm in Kraaifontein and left destitute.

They had been living on Klein Akker farm near Wallacedene in Kraaifontein for almost two decades.

John Maytham speaks to Plass senior researcher Dr. Farai Mtero on what the law says about evictions.

One of the requirements is that alternatives land must be provided when evicting people. Dr Farai Mtero, Senior researcher - Plaas

The people that are being removed are not satisfied with the alternative land. Dr Farai Mtero, Senior researcher - Plaas

Listen to the full interview below...