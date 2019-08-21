Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

There’s more than enough evidence… About 17 000 pages of documents… the arms deal was fraudulent... Terry Crawford-Browne, arms deal activist

Nobody can now claim to be exonerated by the Seriti commission… An inquiry was never conducted… leads weren’t followed up. Evidence wasn’t gathered… David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

The North Gauteng High Court has set aside the findings of the Seriti commission of inquiry which investigated the controversial arms deal.

The commission – set up by President Jacob Zuma in 2011 – found no evidence of bribery or corruption of any kind.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo slammed the commission – which reportedly cost taxpayers R130 million – for the “manifest failure” to hold accountable those responsible for the corrupt arms deal.

Mlambo went into much detail about the evidence the commission refused to admit and how the evidence leaders did not properly question implicated parties, accepting the evidence they produced without question.

The questions posed to the witnesses were hardly the questions of an evidence leader seeking to determine the truth. Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

The High Court decision means that Zuma won’t be able to use the commission’s findings – that there was no evidence against him – as a defence in a corruption case.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed David Lewis, Executive Director at Corruption Watch (which brought the successful application to court).

Whitfield also spoke to arms deal activist Terry Crawford-Browne.

Listen to the interviews in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Totally irrational, unconstitutional, but a naïve Government swallowed it… Terry Crawford-Browne, arms deal activist

...Seriti had a second agenda… Terry Crawford-Browne, arms deal activist

Zondo knows how to conduct a commission of inquiry. Seriti doesn’t… David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

The manner in which this inquiry was conducted couldn’t have arrived at the truth… David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

The arms deal is presented as the loss of innocence of democratic South Africa… David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

