SA artist William Kentridge to open his largest exhibition in Africa in a decade
Renowned South African artist William Kentridge opens his latest exhibition at the Norval Foundation on August 24.
Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture" will be the first exhibition internationally to address Kentridge’s output as a sculptor.
The exhibition will be accompanied by a concurrent exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), entitled: “Why Should I Hesitate? Putting Drawings to Work”.
Kentridge’s work has been displayed at museums and galleries around the world for more than 30 years.
He caught up with Cape Talk's John Maytham on Wednesday and said failure has been a large part of his success.
At one stage I thought I wanted to paint in oil paints and I failed at that, I failed at being at actor at theatre school, I didn't succeed in the film world and I discovered I was reduced to being an artist.William Kentridge, Artist
When they say I'm one of the most influential artists I take that with a big spoonful of salt.William Kentridge, Artist
#BTS: With world-renowned artist, William Kentridge as we install his major major survey exhibition, #WhyShouldIHesitate: Putting drawings to work'.— ZeitzMOCAA (@ZeitzMOCAA) August 19, 2019
The exhibition opens on Sunday, 25 August 2019 and runs until March 2020.
Don't miss it!#ZeitzMOCAAWhyShouldIHesitate pic.twitter.com/HDzAoRFS3U
Listen to the full interview below:
The Norval Foundation exhibition opens with an introduction by William Kentridge from 12:00 on August 24th.
