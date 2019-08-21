Prices are rising at 4% per year on average, much more slowly than expected
Consumer price inflation slowed to 4% year-on-year in July, from 4.5% in June.
It’s the lowest inflation rate in seven months.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
The Reserve Bank has achieved reasonable success…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
There is scope to cut rates… inflation is below the mid-point of the inflation target… [However] Since this data came out the currency has weakened by 7.5%... They’ll probably hold off… and if we’re still OK by November they’ll cut by 25 basis points…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
