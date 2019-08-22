[VIDEOS] Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at record rate

Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at a record rate, says the National Institute for Space Research since it began tracking them in 2013.

Environmental groups are pointing fingers at Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro for relaxing environmental controls and with policies that favour development over conservation and actively encouraging deforestation.

There was worldwide outcry when the #NotreDame cathedral was on fire. Why is there not the same level of outrage for the fires destroying the #Amazon Rainforest?#PrayforAmazonas #Brazil

— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) August 21, 2019

When Notre Dame was burning, the world's media covered every moment of it and billionaires rushed to restore it. Right now the Amazon is burning, the lungs of our planet. It has been burning for 3 weeks now. No media coverage. No billionaires. #PrayforAmazonia

The fires can be seen from space...

AMAZON FIRE SEEN FROM SPACE



AMAZON FIRE SEEN FROM SPACE

LOOK: Huge pillars of thick smoke coming from a wild forest fire razing the Amazon rainforest for weeks were seen from space.

The sky above Sao Paulo turned dark from smoke thousands of kilometres away...

🌎Just a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it's smoke from the fires burning *thousands* of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke(!). SOS🌎

Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt shared 9 things you can do to help.

Link to how you can help the #AmazonRainforest

