[VIDEOS] Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at record rate
Amazon rainforest 'lungs of the world' burning at a record rate, says the National Institute for Space Research since it began tracking them in 2013.
Environmental groups are pointing fingers at Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro for relaxing environmental controls and with policies that favour development over conservation and actively encouraging deforestation.
There was worldwide outcry when the #NotreDame cathedral was on fire. Why is there not the same level of outrage for the fires destroying the #Amazon Rainforest?#PrayforAmazonas #Brazil— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) August 21, 2019
pic.twitter.com/MwD9NsDCJd
When Notre Dame was burning, the world's media covered every moment of it and billionaires rushed to restore it. Right now the Amazon is burning, the lungs of our planet. It has been burning for 3 weeks now. No media coverage. No billionaires. #PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/DVSoIx455G— Damon Gameau 🌎 (@damongameau) August 21, 2019
The fires can be seen from space...
AMAZON FIRE SEEN FROM SPACE— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) August 21, 2019
LOOK: Huge pillars of thick smoke coming from a wild forest fire razing the Amazon rainforest for weeks were seen from space. | (Photos courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory) pic.twitter.com/kRpiRTj1XU
The sky above Sao Paulo turned dark from smoke thousands of kilometres away...
🌎Just a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it’s smoke from the fires burning *thousands* of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke(!). SOS🌎 pic.twitter.com/P1DrCzQO6x— Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) August 20, 2019
Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt shared 9 things you can do to help.
Link to how you can help the #AmazonRainforest in my bio and here. https://t.co/O5jTUJIB37— 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) August 22, 2019
Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal
Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives the latest on Brexit.Read More
Patriarchy, porn and the Pied Piper - 'Surviving R Kelly' producers speak out
The disgraced singer is currently awaiting trial on child porn charges following his arrest in July.Read More
What you need to know about Johnson's suspension of British parliament
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what the parliamentary adjournment means for Britain.Read More
[VIDEO] Teen climate activist's profound message to the world
16-year-old Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York for the UN climate summit and has an important and inspirational message.Read More
[LISTEN] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament
The move means MPs would be unlikely to have time to pass laws preventing the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.Read More
Is President Jair Bolsonaro doing enough to stop the Amazon fires?
Professor of Systems Ecology Bob Scholes discusses the politics surrounding the rainforest fires.Read More
'Amazon fires devastating to environment, but we won't run out of oxygen'
Prof Scott Denning at Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University explains why Amazon doesn't produce 20% of Earth's oxygen.Read More
Amnesty International slams Mnangagwa over 'brutal crackdown on human rights'
The human rights group says authorities in Zimbabwe have shown contempt for basic freedoms and intolerance for dissent.Read More
Drones and satellites monitoring Amazon fires
Director of Agriculture at Mighty Earth Lucia Von Reusner says the Amazon has lost between 15% and 17% of its trees already.Read More