Please help Uitsig Animal Rescue keep its doors open

The Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre was placed under curatorship, and the future of about 320 animals, mostly dogs and cats, is critical.

Ryno Engelbrecht is an attorney and animal lover who has taken on the task of being the curator and custodian of these animals and he spoke to Kieno Kammies about what they are looking for from the public.

Engelbrecht says there was alleged mismanagement last year and he was appointed as facilitator.

It relies on public funds to keep the centre going.

He says there is a R50 a month pledge drive and already have 800 sign-ups.

If we can get another 800 to 1000 debit orders we will be able to cover the overheads of Uitsig. Ryno Engelbrecht, Curator - Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

Total overheads are around R95,000 a month to look after these animals with a current shortfall of R50, 000 per month.

R50 a month is just one less muffin with that coffee. Ryno Engelbrecht, Curator - Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

All the details to assist are on Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre Facebook page.

Take a listen to how you can help below: