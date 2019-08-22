Automated bond-aggregator can take the pain out of buying a home

Becoming a first-time home buyer can be a daunting experience.

You're about to make the biggest investment commitment in your life and the idea of all the paperwork and rate negotiations with banks is enough to make many people postpone their dream of owning their own property.

Cape Town locals, Andrew Price and Kurt Campher, recently launched an automated bond-aggregator to assist first-time homebuyers to enter the property market.

Mortgage Me director Andrew Price talks to Kieno Kammies about how it works.

It's a simple drag and drop and can take you less than 15 minutes. Andrew Price, Director - Mortgage Me

It's not an app. Andrew Price, Director - Mortgage Me

Take a listen below: