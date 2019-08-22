Automated bond-aggregator can take the pain out of buying a home
Becoming a first-time home buyer can be a daunting experience.
You're about to make the biggest investment commitment in your life and the idea of all the paperwork and rate negotiations with banks is enough to make many people postpone their dream of owning their own property.
Cape Town locals, Andrew Price and Kurt Campher, recently launched an automated bond-aggregator to assist first-time homebuyers to enter the property market.
Mortgage Me director Andrew Price talks to Kieno Kammies about how it works.
It's a simple drag and drop and can take you less than 15 minutes.Andrew Price, Director - Mortgage Me
It's not an app.Andrew Price, Director - Mortgage Me
Take a listen below:
More from Business
Busa plans to meet with Police Minister over wave of attacks in Gauteng
Meanwhile the SA-Nigeria Business Chamber says the violence and looting have implications beyond SA's borders.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
'We need to focus on education and job creation'
Wegro chief business officer Yaw Peprah shares his thought on what to expect from WEF Africa 2019.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I am really trying to claim the word darkie' - Altron CEO
Mteto Nyati speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his autobiography "Betting on a Darkie".Read More
Time Square Casino investment is gaining market share says Sun International
Group CEO Anthony Leeming says there has been decent growth considering the subdued economic climate.Read More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
In the market for a new car? Keep in mind the real cost, says financial planner
Don't be lulled into that 'got to have it now' feeling, cautions Paul Roelofse.Read More
VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane rates the Polo-based SUV, which launches in South Africa in September.Read More