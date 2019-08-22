Were CR17 campaigners rewarded with ministerial positions, asks Maimane?
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer whether ministerial appointments were informed by the fact that some of the ministers worked for, and were paid by, his CR17 campaign.
RELATED: CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
Maimane has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise requesting the additional question be added to Thursday's question and answer session in Parliament.
Maimane speaks to Bongani Bingwa saying the CR17 leaks demonstrate a system of capture.
State capture is not an event, it's not an individual, it is a policy, and in this instance, state capture occurred when leaders come and buy delegates at a conference. That conference eventually elects an individual who then gives contracts to businesses and other people are paid to get into Cabinet positions.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - DA
If we are going to destroy state capture, we have to destroy the system of capture, he notes.
In the DA we pride ourselves on the fact that comradeship is not rewarded by the government. In other words, we don't use government as a golden handshake for being a campaigner. I am interested to see whether the president applied his mind in appointing the people he appointed.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - DA
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Were CR17 campaigners rewarded with ministerial positions, asks Maimane?
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More