Were CR17 campaigners rewarded with ministerial positions, asks Maimane?

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer whether ministerial appointments were informed by the fact that some of the ministers worked for, and were paid by, his CR17 campaign.

Maimane has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise requesting the additional question be added to Thursday's question and answer session in Parliament.

Maimane speaks to Bongani Bingwa saying the CR17 leaks demonstrate a system of capture.

State capture is not an event, it's not an individual, it is a policy, and in this instance, state capture occurred when leaders come and buy delegates at a conference. That conference eventually elects an individual who then gives contracts to businesses and other people are paid to get into Cabinet positions. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - DA

If we are going to destroy state capture, we have to destroy the system of capture, he notes.

In the DA we pride ourselves on the fact that comradeship is not rewarded by the government. In other words, we don't use government as a golden handshake for being a campaigner. I am interested to see whether the president applied his mind in appointing the people he appointed. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - DA

