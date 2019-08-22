'We don't see this yet as a victory, it will come the day we can work together'

Yesterday the equality courts Judge Mojapelo ruled in the case between Afriforum and the Nelson Mandela Foundation that the gratuitous display of the old apartheid-era South African flag displayed during the "Black Monday" protests in 2017 amounted to hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination in terms of the Equality Act.

Kieno Kammies talks to the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang about the outcome.

We don't see this yet as a victory. Victory will come the day we can do what the judge said in his concluding remarks. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

The judge said that the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Human Rights Commission, AfriForum and others should work together to raise awareness.

He said we should join hands and make people understand why it is important not to gratuitously display the flag. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He explains why the foundation never called for an outright ban, adding that the flag can be used for educational purposes, theatre, and film where appropriate.

In a case where the flag is displayed in a private home, he cites the example where a domestic worker may feel harassed by this and can now object.

They are now empowered to say the use of this flag is harassing me. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

`He says after the judgment he shook hands with the AfriForum team.

I said I would write to them to follow-up on what the judge said...but then not only did they poo-poo the judgment ...but about an hour later the deputy CEO of AfriForum posted the apartheid flag on his Twitter page, and that is such an unfortunate thing to happen. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He says it goes against the spirit of the judgment.

Listen to the interview below: