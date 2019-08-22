'Zuma can't rely on Seriti Inquiry in bid for permanent stay of prosecution'
Former president, Jacob Zuma has been relying on the Seriti report in his bid for a permanent stay of prosecution. Wednesday's ruling by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo means Zuma can't rely on the report because it doesn't exist anymore, says Right2Know's Ghalib Galant.
Galant is weighing in on the Pretoria High Court's setting aside the report and findings of the Seriti Commission of Inquiry which investigated the controversial arms deal.
Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign brought an application to have the commission of inquiry into the arms deal reviewed and set aside.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Galant on the court's findings.
The court ruling is quite significant in relation to Jacob Zuma particularly. What this review does is that it allows the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to do its own evaluation and see whether now prosecutions can now follow.Ghalib Galant, Deputy national coordinator - Right2Know
He says there is a lot of prima facie evidence available for the NPA to use, however, the question remains, is there a winnable case.
The Seriti Commission ignored evidence, didn't ask questions of witnesses, and the reasons it was set aside is that the findings the commission made were not valid, he adds.
The ruling also showed the judges taking their own to task for the way they handled the commission. That is important as it is the judiciary trying to reaffirm its independence and its integrity.Ghalib Galant, Deputy national coordinator - Right2Know
Listen below to the full interview:
