Lying about your qualifications can lead to jail time, says the law

Lying about your qualifications, even on platforms such as Twitter bios and LinkedIn, could lead to jail time, according to the law.

The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act came into force this week.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Shirley Lloyd, the former Higher Education Director of the National Qualifications Framework who helped work on the National Qualifications Amendment Bill.

Potentially you could face jail time if it was found that you deliberately misrepresented your qualifications and someone found out, the employer is obligated t verify qualifications. Dr Shirley Lloyd, Former Higher Education Director of the National Qualifications Framework

It would go through the justice system and a case of fraud would be found.

She says there is an obligation on employers to verify qualifications.

There is ambiguity when someone receives a qualification from a bogus college, she explains.

Listen to the interview below: