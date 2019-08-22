Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Pilot filming aftermath of his plane crashing into the ocean goes viral

When their plane's engine failed off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, David Lesh and his friend Kayla decided to take pictures of the plane crashes aftermath and social media is loving the pictures.

#NEW video of David Lesh’s rescue. @USCG says, “What was truly amazing about tonight was there was another aircraft on-scene that quickly responded.” Lesh’s friend circled the two until help arrived. Talk about teamwork. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lQtmzKZ0dL — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) August 21, 2019

#NEW video — WATCH as pilot and passenger get their first glimpse of @USCG. At 11 p.m., you’ll hear from the pilot and the crew who rescued him and his passenger.



👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/du3ta4kICe#abc7now pic.twitter.com/Qt1mqYsBBL — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) August 21, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Pilot filming aftermath of his plane crashing into ocean goes viral