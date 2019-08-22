Why City of Cape Town insists new coastal by-laws are not anti-poor
There has been a discussion on radio and on social media platforms based on the media reports focusing on one small element in the draft City of Cape Town Coastal by-law, the issue of not being allowed to use foul language on the beach.
The City of Cape Town has arranged a number of public hearings about the by-law, with three more still to take place between now and the 27th of August.
But has this talk about foul language distracted everyone from the actual reason why the by-law has been drafted?
Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, City of Cape Town.
Listen to the interview below with Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt:
