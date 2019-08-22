Would metal detectors curb the spread of crime in malls? Pundits weigh in

With the recent spate of mall attacks in the Western Cape, Kieno Kammies speaks to firearm legislation expert Martin Hood and Institute for Security Studies research associate specialist Adele Kirsten to discuss the matter and find solutions.

Listeners have also suggested that malls be installed with metal detectors in an effort to curb these attacks.

RELATED: Gunowners not happy with mall gun ban

Would metal detectors curb the spread of crime in malls?

We need to find a balancing of different interests, people's personal rights and the need for personal access to shopping centres because these are commercial entities. And they want to attract people into these centres so that they spend money. Martin Hood, Firearm legislation expert

People are going to be less inclined to go to a shopping mall if it is difficult to get into that shopping mall. We have this inherent contradiction because we want to keep crime out but at the same time, you want to get people into the malls to shop. Martin Hood, Firearm legislation expert

He says it will be difficult to keep a shopping centre gun-free as there are many access points to the malls.

Kirsten says shopping malls provide a number of challenges particularly when it comes to keeping visitors safe.

We need to however look at large institutions where there is a lot of movement of the public and where gun-free zones have been instituted and worked and those are banks. Adele Kirsten, Research associate specialist - Institute for Security Studies

She says people need to shift their attitudes around where is it appropriate to be carrying a firearm and shift that mindset.

Listen below to the full interview: