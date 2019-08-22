'You can get up to 90% tourism grading fee discount if you comply with rules'

Tourism Grading Council of South African Awards Committee chairperson Ravi Nadasen says the average fee for grading is about R3,500 per year however this amount varies because a large hotel won't pay the same fee as a small establishment.

Nadasen is responding to caller Duarte on 702's breakfast who complained about the grading system used by the council.

Bongani Bingwa chats to both the caller and the council's chairperson on the matter.

We own a guest house and we are struggling to get graded because the grading fee is R3,500 annually and there is no way a small guest house like ours can afford that kind of money. Duarte, caller

Nadasen says there is a huge benefit that comes with being graded by the council and there is a tourism incentive programme run by the Department of Tourism which gives hotels up to 90% discount off their grading fee every year.

To get these benefits, hotel owners would have to comply with specific rules which include having a valid Sars tax clearance certificate, BEE certificate or an affidavit, public liability insurance and company registration, Nadasen explains.

You can get up to 90% of your grading fee discounted if you comply with Grading Council rules. Ravi Nadasen, Chairperson - Tourism Grading Council of South African Awards Committee

