'I feel enormous gratitude' - Justice Edwin Cameron
Justice Edwin Cameron was honoured by his peers in the Constitutional Court this week as he bid farewell to the apex court.
After passing down his final judgment on Tuesday, Cameron was praised by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his courage in speaking openly about his HIV status.
He joined 702's Sizwe Mpofu- Walsh for his first interview since his resignation, to recount his 25-year journey in the judiciary.
I feel enormous gratitude. A gratitude to be alive 22 years after starting antiretroviral therapies when every family and every household and workplace in 702-land was affected by HIV and deaths and illness.Justice Edwin Cameron
I am happy people have spoken about my judgements, the decisions I have contributed to but at the same time I am a proudly gay man on a continent where we still have terrific homophobia and lesbophobia and violence against transgender people.Justice Edwin Cameron
I can't lose faith in our country when I see the quality of young people coming through in our court.Justice Edwin Cameron
Speaking on the state of South African society, Cameron had this to say:
We are in such a transition, we are a society of such extremities of disposition, we are in a society with such a freighted history of racial subordination and indignity and injustice...Justice Edwin Cameron
I think especially those of us who are privileged, I think there is a call to restraint and humility because of many factors. I am making the call non-racially.Justice Edwin Cameron
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I feel enormous gratitude' - Justice Edwin Cameron
More from Politics
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More