Justice Edwin Cameron was honoured by his peers in the Constitutional Court this week as he bid farewell to the apex court.

After passing down his final judgment on Tuesday, Cameron was praised by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his courage in speaking openly about his HIV status.

He joined 702's Sizwe Mpofu- Walsh for his first interview since his resignation, to recount his 25-year journey in the judiciary.

I feel enormous gratitude. A gratitude to be alive 22 years after starting antiretroviral therapies when every family and every household and workplace in 702-land was affected by HIV and deaths and illness. Justice Edwin Cameron

I am happy people have spoken about my judgements, the decisions I have contributed to but at the same time I am a proudly gay man on a continent where we still have terrific homophobia and lesbophobia and violence against transgender people. Justice Edwin Cameron

I can't lose faith in our country when I see the quality of young people coming through in our court. Justice Edwin Cameron

Speaking on the state of South African society, Cameron had this to say:

We are in such a transition, we are a society of such extremities of disposition, we are in a society with such a freighted history of racial subordination and indignity and injustice... Justice Edwin Cameron

I think especially those of us who are privileged, I think there is a call to restraint and humility because of many factors. I am making the call non-racially. Justice Edwin Cameron

This article first appeared on 702 : 'I feel enormous gratitude' - Justice Edwin Cameron