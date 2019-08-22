Seriti judgment 'was a remarkable global legal precedent' - Feinstein
Setting aside the findings of the commission into the arms deal offers an opportunity to cast the net wider says Andrew Feinstein, arms trade activist and author of The Shadow World: Inside the Global Arms Trade.
He talks to Upfront's Refilwe Moloto about details of the two-decades-long investigation into South Africa's arms deal.
Over 40% of corruption in the world relates to the arms trade, he says and South Africa falls into this global context where no international players are ever brought to book.
This judgment was a remarkable global legal precedent.Andrew Feinstein, arms trade activist and author
He says it provides an opportunity to cast the net wider.
Listen to this detailed and insightful interview with Andrew Feinstein to get a deeper understanding of what went on around the dodgy arms deal in SA:
