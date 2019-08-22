Judge Willie Seriti:'I wouldn't add or subtract anything from arms deal report'
Judge President Dustan Mlambo on Wednesday set aside the report and findings of the Seriti Commission in the Pretoria High Court after finding it failed to comprehensively investigate the arms deal as mandated.
Clement Manyathela, on the Xolani Gwala Show, speaks to the retired judge about the court's ruling.
Retired Judge Willie Seriti says he cannot add or subtract anything from his report on the controversial arms deal report and he stands by it.
RELATED: Seriti judgment 'was a remarkable global legal precedent' - Feinstein
RELATED: Zuma can't rely on Seriti Inquiry in bid for permanent stay of prosecution'
Once a judge has made a judgment, either the judgment gets overturned or it gets absorbed by a higher court, it ends there.Willie Seriti, Retired judge
Seriti says the 1000-page report is there for people to scrutinise and the report explains all decisions made and why they were made.
Listen below to the full conversation with the retired judge:
This article first appeared on 702 : Judge Willie Seriti:'I wouldn't add or subtract anything from arms deal report'
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More