Judge Willie Seriti:'I wouldn't add or subtract anything from arms deal report'

Judge President Dustan Mlambo on Wednesday set aside the report and findings of the Seriti Commission in the Pretoria High Court after finding it failed to comprehensively investigate the arms deal as mandated.

Clement Manyathela, on the Xolani Gwala Show, speaks to the retired judge about the court's ruling.

Retired Judge Willie Seriti says he cannot add or subtract anything from his report on the controversial arms deal report and he stands by it.

Once a judge has made a judgment, either the judgment gets overturned or it gets absorbed by a higher court, it ends there. Willie Seriti, Retired judge

Seriti says the 1000-page report is there for people to scrutinise and the report explains all decisions made and why they were made.

