Mashaba says he's here to stay
A motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to take place later on Thursday.
The African National Congress (ANC) tabled the motion, citing financial problems and a lack of service delivery in the City management.
It's unclear if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will support the motion. The red berets are said to have raised concerns about the meeting agenda as Mashaba was expected to simply answer questions from the council.
This is the third motion against Mashaba.
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has more on the story.
Later on we will hear Herman Mashaba answering those written questions.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
The questions will be followed by the rest of the proceedings and the results of the motion, he reports.
It is currently unclear whether the EFF will support this particular motion.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Ntshidi says Mashaba appears unphased.
He said that he is not going to be intimidated by decisions that are made at shebeens. He says he is here to stay and is not going anywhere.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
This article first appeared on 702 : Mashaba says he's here to stay
