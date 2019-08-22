"I'm not giving up on my son' - Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam

The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam for more than a month says the family has received little support from the authorities there.

Yesterday, for the first time, we got a response from the Embassy. In all this time, it's the first time that they called me to say that they are busy with the case. Faheema Daniels, Mother of missing Mushfiq Daniels

28-year-old Mushfiq Daniels disappeared from Ho Chi Minh City at the beginning of July.

His family traveled to Vietnam shortly after he went missing to try to locate him.

We've been to the police stations, hospitals, the schools that he taught at, the neighbourhood. We've just about been everywhere and done everything we could think of. Faheema Daniels, Mother of missing Mushfiq Daniels

I'm not giving up on my son. Faheema Daniels, Mother of missing Mushfiq Daniels

Mushfiq went missing three months after fellow South African John Bothma from Kempton Park disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier this week Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman voiced his concern that the pair may have fallen prey to an organ harvesting syndicate.

But Mrs Daniels has her own theory as to what may have happened to her son.

I believe that Mushfiq had a breakdown and that possibly by now he's suffering from loss of memory. Faheema Daniels, Mother of missing Mushfiq Daniels

How can they speculate that there's organ trafficking involved when there's no proof? Faheema Daniels, Mother of missing Mushfiq Daniels

RELATED: Were missing SA men victims of Vietnamese organ harvesting syndicate?

Listen to the full interview below: