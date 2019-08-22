South Africans in support of work of state capture inquiry, says Zondo

It's been a year and a half since the establishment of the state capture inquiry and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo believes that the overwhelming majority of South Africans are in support of job that the commission is doing.

The commission was established to inquire, investigate and make recommendations into allegations of state capture and corruption in the South African government.

But Zondo says while some South Africans support the inquiry, there are those who may have negative things to say about it.

We accept their views, but we are not going to be distracted by views that may be negative, we are going to continue with what we need to do for the country and the nation. Raymond Zondo, Deputy Chief Justice

He adds that it is natural for some witnesses to feel that the commission has been unfair to them, however, the commission wants to make sure that no one has proper grounds to complain about unfairness or bias.

We will not be afraid to ask certain questions just because we are afraid that certain people will say we are unfair. Where we believe we are fair, we will do what we need to do. Raymond Zondo, Deputy Chief Justice

