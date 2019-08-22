[LISTEN] FlySafair explains Wednesday's emergency landing

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing of A FlySafair flight on Wednesday.

Flight FA461 was heading from Cape Town to Durban when it was forced to make an emergency landing just minutes after takeoff.

The airline's Kirby Gordon explains how the cabin crew became aware of an issue with the cabin pressurization systems.

What they had to do was initiate their normal safety protocols, which include returning the aircraft back down to a lower altitude. They turned around and took the aircraft down to 10 000 feet. Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution - FlySafair

What a lot of people do not necessarily understand is that at higher altitudes the air pressure is actually quite low. Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution - FlySafair

So at the moment, the teams are working with the SACAA (South African Civil Aviation Authority) and the manufacturer to make sure we have snagged the exact issue and that there won't be a repeat of it. Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution - FlySafair

