Choose your car dealer VERY carefully - consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Picture the scenario.

You've saved and budgeted in order to buy the car of your dreams, only for something to go wrong after you drive it off the forecourt.

Would you know what your rights are if you've been sold a dud?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the law is quite clear when it comes to the responsibilities of car dealerships:

The legal position is that if something goes wrong with the car - through no fault of the owner - within six months of purchase, the Consumer Protection Act gives those buyers the right to return the car for a repair, replacement or, in really severe automotive failure cases, a refund. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If the dealership uses the excuse that 'the car was fine when we sold it to you', the consumer can complain to the Motor Industry Ombudsman, who is legally mandated to mediate motoring disputes.

In such cases of blatant CPA contravention, the Ombud rules that the car be taken back or repaired at the dealership’s cost. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

However, Knowler says many rogue dealers will ignore the ruling of the Ombud. So then what?

Well, in two recent cases, the matters were taken to the National Consumer Commission and then to the Consumer Tribunal.

And a ruling of the Tribunal has the same legal standing as a court decision.

The moral of the story?

Choose your car dealer very, very carefully - the internet makes that fairly easy - and have the used car you’re keen on buying professionally assessed before you do the deal. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below: