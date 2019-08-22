Lion cub worth R50k rescued from house in Cape Town
A lion cub worth an estimated R50 000 rand has been discovered at a home in a Cape Town suburb.
The feline was found by detectives at the property in Athlone on Wednesday following a tip-off.
The NSPCA's Meg Wilson says discoveries like this are not as uncommon as people may think.
We know of two places in Ekurhuleni that have tigers as pets...and the predator industry is growing at a rapid rate in South Africa.Meg Wilson, Public relations officer - NSPCA
Wilson says it's likely the animal would have been sourced from a captive breeder programme by someone wanting to keep the cub as a pet.
More than likely it was bred and sold, otherwise, the alternative is that it was poached from the wild.Meg Wilson, Public relations officer - NSPCA
Wilson confirms that there is a lot of money to be made from 'exotic' animals.
There is a huge industry for lion cubs. They go through petting, then when they grow a little bigger and are not so cute they are involved with 'interactions with lions' and then they often end up in canned hunting as well.Meg Wilson, Public relations officer - NSPCA
Three people have been taken in by police for questioning, the cub has been taken to a place of safety.
