Afriforum's Ernst Roets defends social media post displaying old SA flag

AfriForum's Ernst Roets has defended a Tweet posted just hours after the Equality Court ruled that the 'gratuitous' displaying of the old South African flag amounted to hate speech.

His tweet - a picture of the flag - was accompanied by the caption: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

Twitter users subsequently slammed Roets for his post, with some threatening legal action.

Roets says he is not disrespecting the judgment, insisting that the court said that the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.

I am a scholar of law, I am doing my doctorate currently on minority rights, this is a minority rights issue and I asked an academic question. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - Afriforum

If we say we have freedom of speech, that is exactly what it is, it means defensive speech and controversial speech is also protected. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - Afriforum

I am just saying the fact that a court says something doesn't by definition mean that is the right thing. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - Afriforum

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says a complaint has been lodged over the matter.

This was a much publicised judgement... therefore one assumes a lot of South Africans know of this and the sentiments expressed about this thing. Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO - SAHRC

The judgment makes very clear as to under what circumstances the flag can be used. We need to assess as to whether this is done intentionally. Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO - SAHRC

