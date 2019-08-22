Zuma maintains he did not call Hanekom an apartheid spy
Former president Jacob Zuma has filed papers with the Durban High Court in response to Derek Hanekom's defamation charges.
Hanekom, who is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, is suing Zuma for R500,000 after Zuma tweeted that he was not surprised by revelations that Hanekom had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove him last year.
He added that Hanekom was a known enemy agent.
Legal journalist for Tiso Blackstar Karyn Maughan has had a look at the papers. She shares the details.
He maintains in his court papers that he did not actually call Derek Hanekom an apartheid spy, he referred to him as a known agent.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - Tiso Blackstar
He is not, of course, ruling out the possibility that he may name Hanekom as an apartheid spy but he says that he has not done that yet and this was a matter best sorted out by the ANC.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - Tiso Blackstar
This is on the face of it a relatively simple issue - a defamation interdict but also baring beneath the surface there is a lot of politics.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - Tiso Blackstar
The court will ascertain whether or not the matter is urgent and make a determination on whether to grant the interdict on Friday.
Click on the link below to hear more on the case...
