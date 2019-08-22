Should you ever buy individual shares?
In the past couple of years, we’ve seen numerous well-known South African companies collapse.
Should you ever buy individual shares?
Many large, well-respected fund managers also took a hit - you’d be forgiven if you said ‘no’.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed personal finance expert Warren Ingram of Galileo Capital.
If you’re going to buy an individual share you must understand what you buy and do your homework, warned Ingram.
Risk is part of the deal, said Ingram, you need to have a range of different shares to protect yourself from a blow-up.
You also need patience and time, probably 10 years to ensure you get the returns you want.
Ingram believes there is still scope for common sense investing by private investors.
Currently, however, most opportunities are offshore – only a few JSE-listed companies are investable right now.
If you’re going to buy an individual share, look for companies with a “moat”, and a solid history of profit growth and cash generation.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: