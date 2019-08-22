How to get deals done faster

It's a deal! (pixabay.com, 2019)

The economy is toast; it’s taking longer and longer to get a deal done, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator).

What took six weeks a few years ago is now taking 12 to 16 weeks.

What took three months now typically takes nine months, if not a year.

To get deals done, you have to sell across three domains:

Product value propositions

Mindset value propositions

Economic value propositions

Missing out on one of them will double the time it takes you to do your deal, warns Phitidis.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Phitidis to elaborate on these three domains and to give advice on structuring your selling process to get your deals done.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

