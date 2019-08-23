[WATCH] Here's the purported ANC letter Maimane revealed during Ramaphosa's Q&A

Mmusi Maimane whipped out a letter which seemed to catch the president off guard during his Q&A session in Parliament on Thursday.

The 2014 letter typed on an ANC letterhead is signed by the Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize and thanks Bosasa's Gavin Watson for a 3 million party donation.

WATCH as President Ramaphosa refuses to answer @MmusiMaimane's question after revealing a 2014 thank you letter from the ANC to Bosasa following a R3 million donation.



The improper and corrupt relationship between government officials and #Bosasa goes deep!#RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/PBEX8nv13T — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 22, 2019

Ramaphosa seemingly took it in his stride and asked that he be given time to study the letter and would get back to the DA leader after he had done so.

I note Pres Ramaphosa’s undertaking to consider the letter showing the ANC received a R3 million “donation” from Bosasa.



The President must respond to Parliament within 14 days.



It's time to break this system of corruption & build an economy that works for all.#RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/vBIlsV29aj — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 22, 2019

Here is a copy of the letter...

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: