'There was no criminality and no state resources used in CR17 campaign'

President Cyril Ramaphosa handled his line of questioning tremendously well, says Mail & Guardian political editor Natasha Marrian.

Ramaphosa was answering parliamentary questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Marrian on Thursday's Q and A session.

Marrian says questions from Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema meant to trip Ramaphosa up, did not do so.

Ramaphosa managed to get his point across in that there was no criminality and no state resources where used in the CR17 campaign. Natasha Marrian, Political editor - Mail & Guardian

