Delft CCTV cameras: 'Four or five cameras is not going to cut it, we need more'

CCTV cameras have been installed in the gang-riddled area of Delft on the Cape Flats.

Charles George, from the Delft Community Policing Forum, talks to Kieno Kammies about residents' feelings towards the small number of CCTV camera's being installed to help curb crime.

George says CCTV cameras aim to help prevent personal and property crimes.

You monitor, you transmit, you record images. Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

He agrees the time has come for the City of Cape Town and province to install technology in the crime hotspots in 12 square kilometres of Delft, but adds 4 cameras are never going to cover all of them.

But once you can start to show people live footage...of crimes happening...people want to see it for themselves. Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

He says there are a great many perceptions and the footage helps bring home the reality.

Four or five cameras is not going to cut it. Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

George says the City's Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith stated there was no infrastructure n Delft which hampers technology.

But there is infrastructure such as fibre, he adds, there is just not enough political will to improve the technology.

He invites Smith to visit the area and see for himself.

People on the ground have great ideas. Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

Take a listen to the interview below: