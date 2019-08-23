'ANC has no sense of urgency and just wasted council's time,' says Mashaba
The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg withdrew its motion of no confidence against the city's mayor Herman Mashaba on Thursday.
To discuss the motion of no confidence, Bongani Bingwa chats to Mashaba.
ANC has no sense of urgency and the motion was there just to waste council's time.Herman Mashaba, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
On Wednesday, the
The ANC suspended its motion a the last minute after earlier releasing a statement and expressed confidence that Mashaba would vacate his position and saying it had support from other parties.
The ANC thinks we are playing games, this is a very serious matter and I am extremely angry about it. We can't say what they did was politics, it was pure thuggery.Herman Mashaba, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Mashaba says he wants to go to Parliament and expose ANC corruption over the last 24 years.
Johannesburg was the state capture capital of our country and I am happy to deal with this in a public environment to show that all three spheres of ANC leadership had their hands in the cookie jar.Herman Mashaba, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
