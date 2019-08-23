Political trend analyst gives Ramaphosa presidency thumbs up on the ethics front

Political trend analyst and News24 columnist JP Landman talks to Kieno Kammies about ethics and economic indicators and how they affect the Ramaphosa presidency.

He says government has two critical decisions to make - the road ahead for Eskom and what government plans to do regarding the economy.

But on the ethical front, such as dealing with corruption, he says much has happened.

He cites examples of those who have been axed such and others who have resigned, because of unethical behaviour.

I would say that is the single biggest performance so far of the Ramaphosa administration. JP Landman, Political trends analyst and News24 columnist

Landman says the KZN provincial ANC's decision to axe of entire eThekwini Municipality executive committee including mayor Zandile Gumede and her deputy, Fawzia Peer and not redeploy them elsewhere is a positive sign. They will remain ordinary members of council, he adds.

That's a significant step. JP Landman, Political trends analyst and News24 columnist

Listen to the interview below: