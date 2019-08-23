Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man records every treadmill run over 8 months... and shows weight loss

Man giving a goat CPR has social media talking

Social media is talking after a goatherder resuscitates one of his herd back to life.

Watch this amazing video below:

This may be the most amazing thing you see today. Watch till the end 😳 pic.twitter.com/nmvtBv1MuH — Makhosini Mgitywa (@Makhosini) August 21, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Man giving a goat CPR has social media talking