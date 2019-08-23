SA's Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo says it's been 'a treat' doing Afrikaans movie

Actor Arnold Vosloo is in South Africa and chats to Kieno Kammies in Cape Town.

Vosloo shot to fame in South Africa with the Boetie Gaan Border Toe! and Boetie op Manoeuvres films in the 80s and then to international stardom with the Hollywood Mummy franchise.

It took him more than 30 years to return to work again in his native country, after settling in the US.

Vosloo is on a brief visit to promote Griekwastad, the screen version of the 2012 farm murders in the Northern Cape which shocked South Africa to the core when it emerged that it was 15-year-old Don Steenkamp who'd wiped out his own family - mother, father and sister.

The actor plays the role of investigating officer Dick de Waal.

What was it that drew Vosloo to the project? He says working in his mother tongue was the main drawcard, explaining that he doesn't have to think things through when he speaks Afrikaans.

It's been a treat. I can't tell you what a difference it makes. Arnold Vosloo, Actor

It comes naturally and I feel I can express myself better as an actor and also I'm right for this part now. In the States I tend to mostly throw people off buildings or through the plate glass windows in movies and always play the villain which is cool, but I wanted to play something more thoughtful. Arnold Vosloo, Actor

It's a meditation on murder - you just see this thing slowly unfold. Arnold Vosloo, Actor

Vosloo says he's heartened to see the local film industry is now nurturing its own talent.

When I was here we tended to eat each other, so it's nice that they nurture young talent now. The guys and girls get breaks to direct and do things. Arnold Vosloo, Actor

Listen to the conversation with Arnold Vosloo here: