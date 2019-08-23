Ernst Roets' tweet 'in contempt of court', says Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will take legal action to have AfriForum's Ernst Roets declared in contempt of court.

It comes after Roets tweeted an image of the old apartheid-era flag with the caption: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

The tweet, which sparked outrage on social media, came shortly after the Equality Court ruled that the gratuitous display of the flag constitutes hate speech.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show spokesperson Luzuko Koti says the foundation is shocked by Roets' post.

Especially as the court delivered a ruling as historic as this one to declare the gratuitous display of the old apartheid-era flag outside academic forms as hate speech, as harassment and as discrimination. Luzuko Koti, Spokesperson - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Defending his actions, Roets claimed he was posting the flag for 'academic purposes'.

For Roets to test those findings in public, outside the parameters that are structured by the law, then he is either in contempt of the law or displaying hate speech. Luzuko Koti, Spokesperson - Nelson Mandela Foundation

