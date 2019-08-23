pixabay.com, 2019

Police expect to make numerous arrests after a video surfaced of teachers assaulting a baby and small children at a creche in Randfontein.

The video is widely available on social media.

In it, you can see three teachers slapping children – including a baby - at Myne Maatjies day-care.

The Department of Social Development will also be involved in this matter to verify if they are in compliance with the law. It has come to our attention that in terms of the investigation, necessary steps will be taken to arrest those who were allegedly involved. Mashole Manamela, Saps

Xolani Gwala interviewed EWN’s Mia Lindeque.

It’s disturbing… multiple scenes play out… an assistant slaps him on the head… the boy starts crying… The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!... It’s just chaos, the children are crying… Mia Lindeque, EWN

Parents are very angry. They want answers… there’s a lot of confusion, they don’t understand the process… The police say they need space. Mia Lindeque, EWN

