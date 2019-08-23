'The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!'
Police expect to make numerous arrests after a video surfaced of teachers assaulting a baby and small children at a creche in Randfontein.
The video is widely available on social media.
In it, you can see three teachers slapping children – including a baby - at Myne Maatjies day-care.
The Department of Social Development will also be involved in this matter to verify if they are in compliance with the law. It has come to our attention that in terms of the investigation, necessary steps will be taken to arrest those who were allegedly involved.Mashole Manamela, Saps
Xolani Gwala interviewed EWN’s Mia Lindeque.
It’s disturbing… multiple scenes play out… an assistant slaps him on the head… the boy starts crying… The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!... It’s just chaos, the children are crying…Mia Lindeque, EWN
Parents are very angry. They want answers… there’s a lot of confusion, they don’t understand the process… The police say they need space.Mia Lindeque, EWN
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!'
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More