Check out our top picks of the best whale spotting sites in Cape Town

Between July and December is generally considered the best time to spot whales in and around the Cape Peninsula.

Maryke Musson from Two Oceans Aquarium shares her favorite whale watching vantage points.

Proper whale season is starting now. Places like Hermanus will get ready for Whale Festival, we're already seeing whales in False Bay. Maryke Musson, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

Musson says the whales spend the summer months in Antarctica where there are rich feeding grounds, before making their way up to South Africa.

They head this way to come and calve in our calmer bays such as False Bay, Walker Bay up to Plettenberg Bay. Maryke Musson, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

She adds that hopeful whale spotters in South Africa have the added benefit of being able to enjoy land-based whale watching.

It's accessible to everybody. If you walk in Fish Hoek, Kalk Bay, Hermanus to De Goop to Plettenberg Bay - you don't even need a boat to go out. Maryke Musson, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

In Hermanus, you get so close to the whales in the old harbour you can see their eyes. Maryke Musson, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

We did the @OysterCtrail in early August hoping to see whales, we saw dolphins & seals instead. 🐬Just heard that the first aerial count of the 2019 #whale season spotted over 90% (288) Southern Right Whales 🐋 at @DeHoopReserve. So that’s where they were chillin! 📷 Jean Tresfon pic.twitter.com/TwiP6UYGSs — Eager Journeys (@EagerJourneys) August 22, 2019

NEWS: "A total of 288 southern right whales have been counted so far, 131 females with calves + 26 adults without calves. Nearly all females with calves were located in the @DeHoopReserve" - #PR Image Credit: DeHoop! #Whales #Wildlife #Conservation 🐳🐳🐳 pic.twitter.com/iuN1GwpizQ — Cee (@CeecesTravel) August 16, 2019

