[NEW IN SOUTH AFRICA] Download ‘what3words’. The app may just save your life
what3words is a location technology company with a smartphone app that enables you to talk about any three-by-three square metre block on the planet – from the Arctic to Antarctica – using three unique words.
It recently launched in South Africa.
Imagine you’re hurt, but you don’t know any road names or landmarks or the GPS coordinates.
The ambulance only needs the three words the app generates, and it’ll find you.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lyndsey Duff, Country Manager at what3words.
Listen to Duff explain the concept in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
Trending
Podcasts
Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies