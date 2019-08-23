Buon viaggio (safe travels) Poppie!
Meet 63-year-old Poppie van As.
For years Poppie has been selling her mouth-watering roosterbrood to passers-by on the N1 in Laingsburg.
But soon Poppie hopes to be bidding 'arrivederci' to the Karoo town and saying 'ciao' to Bologna in Italy.
Poppie has been invited to Italy as a special guest to attend the Italian bicycle race L’Eroica to make her delicious roosterbrood for the hungry competitors.
Her friend, cyclist and film-maker Stan Engelbrecht, explains:
The organisers of the race wanted to bring her energy and her love all the way to Italy.Stan Engelbrecht, Friend and film-maker
Stan and his girlfriend will be flying with Poppie to Italy on September 25.
My girlfriend Donnet and I will be taking Poppie on a two-week road trip around Italy and showing her the sights and tasting all the delicious food.Stan Engelbrecht, Friend and film-maker
The couple will film Poppie's adventures in Europe for a documentary and have set up a crowdfunding page to help pay for the trip.
So far they've raised nearly R120 000.
Find out more about Poppie's below - you can also make a donation to the campaign here:
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More