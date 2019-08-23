Buon viaggio (safe travels) Poppie!

Meet 63-year-old Poppie van As.

For years Poppie has been selling her mouth-watering roosterbrood to passers-by on the N1 in Laingsburg.

But soon Poppie hopes to be bidding 'arrivederci' to the Karoo town and saying 'ciao' to Bologna in Italy.

Poppie has been invited to Italy as a special guest to attend the Italian bicycle race L’Eroica to make her delicious roosterbrood for the hungry competitors.

Her friend, cyclist and film-maker Stan Engelbrecht, explains:

The organisers of the race wanted to bring her energy and her love all the way to Italy. Stan Engelbrecht, Friend and film-maker

Stan and his girlfriend will be flying with Poppie to Italy on September 25.

My girlfriend Donnet and I will be taking Poppie on a two-week road trip around Italy and showing her the sights and tasting all the delicious food. Stan Engelbrecht, Friend and film-maker

The couple will film Poppie's adventures in Europe for a documentary and have set up a crowdfunding page to help pay for the trip.

So far they've raised nearly R120 000.

Find out more about Poppie's below - you can also make a donation to the campaign here: