'The long wait is over' - PSL returns to SABC following blackout

Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches will make a return to television screens via the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ it was announced on Friday.

It follows weeks of high-level meetings between the public broadcaster, government, and MultiChoice.

We have an agreement. We have ended the impasse. Games are able to be broadcast. Our people will be able to watch their matches. Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

No PSL matches have been shown since the beginning of August (and the start of the season) after the SABC was asked to pay Supersport R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years.

The blackout was really starting to frustrate a lot of people, it was a serious inconvenience. Vuyani Joni, Editor - Soccer Laduma

Minister @NathiMthethwaSA 's Stakeholder engagement with the @OfficialPSL @MultiChoice @SABC is underway. This meeting is a culmination of engagements by Min Mthethwa & Communications Minister @Stellarated to find solution for #PSLBlackout on SABC platforms. @SPORTandREC_RSA pic.twitter.com/bAfmVppAPo — Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 22, 2019

Watch: Our duty is to deliver on our promises & resolve issues raised by our people, thus I am happy to announce that all parties have concluded an agreement on commercial terms with the SABC allowing them to broadcast Premier Soccer League matches on television for our people. pic.twitter.com/3yT1oKQ64E — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 23, 2019

